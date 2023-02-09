Vanguard Group Increases Position in Regenxbio (RGNX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.27MM shares of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX). This represents 9.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.05MM shares and 9.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.08% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regenxbio is $45.08. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 95.08% from its latest reported closing price of $23.11.

The projected annual revenue for Regenxbio is $189MM, a decrease of 60.65%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regenxbio. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGNX is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 39,595K shares. The put/call ratio of RGNX is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,055K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 5.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,757K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,917K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,845K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 1,280K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Regenxbio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

