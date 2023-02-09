Stocks
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Realty Income (O)

February 09, 2023

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 100.76MM shares of Realty Income Corp (O). This represents 16.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 89.34MM shares and 15.79% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.22% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.22% from its latest reported closing price of $67.22.

The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is $3,703MM, an increase of 18.12%. The projected annual EPS is $1.41, an increase of 27.64%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O is 0.41%, a decrease of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 561,731K shares. The put/call ratio of O is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

O / Realty Income Corp Ownership

Cohen & Steers holds 33,495K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,202K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 7.60% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,278K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 23,435K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,800K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 7.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,416K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,689K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 7.47% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,216K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,850K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Realty Income Declares $0.25 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.25 per share ($2.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $67.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 3.37%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Realty Income Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 606 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index.

