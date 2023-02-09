Vanguard Group Increases Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.26MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 10.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 21.28MM shares and 8.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.97% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Raymond James Financial is $130.33. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.97% from its latest reported closing price of $113.36.

The projected annual revenue for Raymond James Financial is $12,064MM, an increase of 11.90%. The projected annual EPS is $9.65, an increase of 30.85%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raymond James Financial. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RJF is 0.31%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 183,109K shares. The put/call ratio of RJF is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 13,539K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,590K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,826K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,820K shares, representing an increase of 40.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 97.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,794K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,741K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,591K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares, representing an increase of 43.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 101.57% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,474K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Declares $0.34 Dividend

On August 24, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022 received the payment on October 17, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $113.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.50%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 2.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Raymond James Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,200 financial advisors. Total client assets are $923 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

