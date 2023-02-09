Vanguard Group Increases Position in QuinStreet (QNST)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.53MM shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST). This represents 6.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 6.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.24% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for QuinStreet is $14.13. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.24% from its latest reported closing price of $14.60.

The projected annual revenue for QuinStreet is $606MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual EPS is $0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuinStreet. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNST is 0.13%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 58,333K shares. The put/call ratio of QNST is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3,840K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares, representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 31.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,772K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 3,702K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,675K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 2,426K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 25.37% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 2,387K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 18.13% over the last quarter.

QuinStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QuinStreet, Inc. is a publicly traded marketing company based in Foster City, California. QuinStreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.