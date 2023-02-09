Vanguard Group Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.97MM shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX). This represents 12.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.38MM shares and 10.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.45% and an increase in total ownership of 1.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.69% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is $153.14. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.69% from its latest reported closing price of $146.28.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is $9,192MM, a decrease of 6.99%. The projected annual EPS is $8.57, an increase of 5.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGX is 0.27%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 116,079K shares. The put/call ratio of DGX is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,471K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,224K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 1.13% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,073K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,935K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,023K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,689K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Quest Diagnostics Declares $0.71 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $146.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.97%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 2.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Quest Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.