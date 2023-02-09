Vanguard Group Increases Position in Quanex Building Products (NX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.83MM shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX). This represents 11.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.69MM shares and 11.11% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.62% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanex Building Products is $33.15. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.62% from its latest reported closing price of $26.39.

The projected annual revenue for Quanex Building Products is $1,255MM, an increase of 2.74%. The projected annual EPS is $2.49, a decrease of 6.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanex Building Products. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NX is 0.09%, a decrease of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 40,622K shares. The put/call ratio of NX is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,969K shares representing 11.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 31.09% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,783K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 11.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,438K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,286K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,265K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Quanex Building Products Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 29, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $26.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 3.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Quanex Building Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.