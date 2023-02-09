Vanguard Group Increases Position in Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.52MM shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO). This represents 9.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.22MM shares and 9.18% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.96% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings is $37.06. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.96% from its latest reported closing price of $33.40.

The projected annual revenue for Q2 Holdings is $659MM, an increase of 19.67%. The projected annual EPS is $0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 78,854K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 4,459K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,872K shares, representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,182K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,850K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing an increase of 27.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 83.12% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,623K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,542K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares, representing a decrease of 29.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 29.21% over the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world.

