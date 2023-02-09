Vanguard Group Increases Position in Provident Financial Services (PFS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.79MM shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS). This represents 11.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.96MM shares and 10.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.42% and an increase in total ownership of 1.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.75% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Services is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from its latest reported closing price of $24.32.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Services is $703MM, an increase of 41.38%. The projected annual EPS is $2.49, an increase of 6.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Services. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFS is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 56,872K shares. The put/call ratio of PFS is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,125K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,063K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 6.09% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,917K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,911K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 47.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,820K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Provident Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc., which reported assets of $12.92 billion as of December 31, 2020. With $9.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

