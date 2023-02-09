Vanguard Group Increases Position in Progress Software (PRGS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.01MM shares of Progress Software Corp (PRGS). This represents 11.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.86MM shares and 11.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.33% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Progress Software is $56.39. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.33% from its latest reported closing price of $57.15.

The projected annual revenue for Progress Software is $642MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual EPS is $4.42, an increase of 102.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progress Software. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGS is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 53,743K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGS is 3.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,180K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,777K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,619K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 36.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,297K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,213K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Progress Software Declares $0.18 Dividend

On January 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $57.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.58%, the lowest has been 1.15%, and the highest has been 2.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Progress Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progress provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Its comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and it has a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure-leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications.

