Vanguard Group Increases Position in Plexus (PLXS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS). This represents 11.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.12MM shares and 11.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.73% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plexus is $109.31. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 10.73% from its latest reported closing price of $98.72.

The projected annual revenue for Plexus is $4,549MM, an increase of 11.28%. The projected annual EPS is $6.09, an increase of 7.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXS is 0.19%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 31,020K shares. The put/call ratio of PLXS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,291K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 14.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,027K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 18.61% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,248K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,160K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 990K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Plexus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. The company is formed by a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle.

