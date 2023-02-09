Vanguard Group Increases Position in Phreesia (PHR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.87MM shares of Phreesia Inc (PHR). This represents 7.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.47MM shares and 6.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.22% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phreesia is $37.16. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.22% from its latest reported closing price of $38.00.

The projected annual revenue for Phreesia is $281MM, an increase of 7.17%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHR is 0.14%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 56,181K shares. The put/call ratio of PHR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,549K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 27.08% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,921K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 214.59% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,537K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 2,000K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 28.87% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,978K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Phreesia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.