Vanguard Group Increases Position in PGT (PGTI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.97MM shares of PGT, Inc. (PGTI). This represents 6.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.78MM shares and 6.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.55% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for PGT is $25.63. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from its latest reported closing price of $22.77.

The projected annual revenue for PGT is $1,545MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual EPS is $1.92, an increase of 11.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in PGT. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGTI is 0.20%, an increase of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 59,815K shares. The put/call ratio of PGTI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,031K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,366K shares, representing a decrease of 26.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 5.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,387K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,181K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 34.15% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,178K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares, representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 28.07% over the last quarter.

Stadium Capital Management holds 1,900K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 28.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,721K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 33.58% over the last quarter.

PGT Innovations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

