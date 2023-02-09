Vanguard Group Increases Position in Perrigo (PRGO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.59MM shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO). This represents 10.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.79MM shares and 10.31% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.29% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perrigo is $48.70. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.29% from its latest reported closing price of $36.00.

The projected annual revenue for Perrigo is $4,847MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual EPS is $2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perrigo. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGO is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 151,957K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGO is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 10,368K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,618K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 6.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,029K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 7.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,934K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,917K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares, representing an increase of 18.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Coho Partners holds 3,599K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,734K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Perrigo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 5 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. The Company also commercializes and manufactures generic prescription products in the U.S.

