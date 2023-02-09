Vanguard Group Increases Position in PerkinElmer (PKI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.39MM shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI). This represents 11.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2021 they reported 12.14MM shares and 10.84% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.60% and an increase in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.57% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for PerkinElmer is $163.78. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.57% from its latest reported closing price of $139.31.

The projected annual revenue for PerkinElmer is $3,591MM, a decrease of 25.77%. The projected annual EPS is $6.04, an increase of 20.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1160 funds or institutions reporting positions in PerkinElmer. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKI is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 137,134K shares. The put/call ratio of PKI is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,312K shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,496K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKI by 11.89% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,704K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company.

Select Equity Group holds 8,757K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,409K shares, representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKI by 8.91% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 8,666K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,412K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKI by 1.60% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,072K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkinelmer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

