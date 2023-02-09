Vanguard Group Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.70MM shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). This represents 14.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 19.32MM shares and 14.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.62% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $17.73. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.62% from its latest reported closing price of $16.03.

The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $1,529MM, an increase of 15.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 168,713K shares. The put/call ratio of PEB is 3.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,573K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,533K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 85.07% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 6,195K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,984K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 8.59% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,959K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,031K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,140K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 54.30% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 4,448K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares $0.01 Dividend

On September 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 17, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $16.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 10.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.97%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

