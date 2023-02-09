Vanguard Group Increases Position in Paycom Software (PAYC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.78MM shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC). This represents 9.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.46MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.00% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paycom Software is $398.29. The forecasts range from a low of $327.24 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.00% from its latest reported closing price of $321.21.

The projected annual revenue for Paycom Software is $1,720MM, an increase of 25.07%. The projected annual EPS is $7.52, an increase of 54.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycom Software. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYC is 0.35%, an increase of 11.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 54,910K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYC is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,523K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 24.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,286K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 1,203K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 10.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,172K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,105K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares, representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Paycom Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

