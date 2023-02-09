Vanguard Group Increases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.00MM shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN). This represents 11.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 21.98MM shares and 10.22% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.33% and an increase in total ownership of 1.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.51% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is $23.79. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 41.51% from its latest reported closing price of $16.81.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy is $3,387MM, an increase of 27.93%. The projected annual EPS is $2.15, an increase of 199.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEN is 0.26%, a decrease of 9.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 269,358K shares. The put/call ratio of PTEN is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,850K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,095K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 13,893K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,464K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Anomaly Capital Management holds 7,566K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,692K shares, representing an increase of 24.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,618K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,896K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 29.25% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 6,543K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,317K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.

