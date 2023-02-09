Vanguard Group Increases Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.24MM shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO). This represents 9.52% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 8.68MM shares and 8.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.85% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patterson Companies is $33.71. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.85% from its latest reported closing price of $29.61.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson Companies is $6,573MM, an increase of 2.95%. The projected annual EPS is $2.33, an increase of 13.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson Companies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDCO is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 95,190K shares. The put/call ratio of PDCO is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,536K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,724K shares, representing a decrease of 64.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 72.08% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 3,983K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares, representing a decrease of 64.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 47.23% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,937K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 18.48% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,815K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,784K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 8.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,644K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Patterson Companies Declares $0.26 Dividend

On December 13, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2023 received the payment on February 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $29.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.22%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 7.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Patterson Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patterson Companies Inc. connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Its comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by its dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.