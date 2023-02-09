Vanguard Group Increases Position in Paramount Group (PGRE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.12MM shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE). This represents 12.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 25.96MM shares and 11.86% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.46% and an increase in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.41% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paramount Group is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from its latest reported closing price of $6.06.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Group is $781MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Group. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGRE is 0.13%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.61% to 156,657K shares. The put/call ratio of PGRE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 19,882K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 12,200K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,943K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,034K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,687K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,507K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 7.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,864K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,667K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Paramount Group Declares $0.08 Dividend

On September 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.31 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $6.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 6.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 25.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

Paramount Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

