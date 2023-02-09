Vanguard Group Increases Position in Northern Trust (NTRS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.67MM shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). This represents 11.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 22.25MM shares and 10.72% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.33% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust is $100.43. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 2.33% from its latest reported closing price of $98.14.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust is $7,381MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual EPS is $7.55, an increase of 22.65%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRS is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 200,726K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,852K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,478K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 81.84% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 6,509K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,067K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,902K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,830K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 6.41% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,667K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,295K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,522K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,815K shares, representing a decrease of 23.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 25.94% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Declares $0.75 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $98.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 1.53%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Northern Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.

