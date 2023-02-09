Vanguard Group Increases Position in Myers Industries (MYE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.56MM shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE). This represents 7.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 6.84% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.21% and an increase in total ownership of 0.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.08% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Myers Industries is $28.30. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $29.92. The average price target represents an increase of 19.08% from its latest reported closing price of $23.77.

The projected annual revenue for Myers Industries is $987MM, an increase of 11.35%. The projected annual EPS is $1.92, an increase of 29.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myers Industries. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYE is 0.11%, a decrease of 15.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 43,334K shares. The put/call ratio of MYE is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,797K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,179K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 23.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,673K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 22.52% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,419K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 26.00% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,085K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 30.52% over the last quarter.

Myers Industries Declares $0.14 Dividend

On October 20, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022 received the payment on January 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $23.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.03%, the lowest has been 2.15%, and the highest has been 5.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Myers Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under- vehicle service industry in the United States.

