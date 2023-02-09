Vanguard Group Increases Position in Mettler Toledo International (MTD)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.56MM shares of Mettler Toledo International, Inc. (MTD). This represents 11.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.52MM shares and 10.95% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.57% and an increase in total ownership of 0.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.97% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mettler Toledo International is $1,446.36. The forecasts range from a low of $1,296.84 to a high of $1,732.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.97% from its latest reported closing price of $1,554.70.

The projected annual revenue for Mettler Toledo International is $3,997MM, an increase of 2.51%. The projected annual EPS is $42.77, an increase of 15.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler Toledo International. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTD is 0.33%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 23,891K shares. The put/call ratio of MTD is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 962K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 21.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 671K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 592K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 561K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 5.47% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 518K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Mettler-Toledo International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

