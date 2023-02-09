Vanguard Group Increases Position in Methode Electronics (MEI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.17MM shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI). This represents 11.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.02MM shares and 10.78% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.33% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Methode Electronics is $55.34. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.33% from its latest reported closing price of $49.26.

The projected annual revenue for Methode Electronics is $1,197MM, an increase of 1.56%. The projected annual EPS is $2.79, an increase of 7.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Methode Electronics. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEI is 0.17%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 42,513K shares. The put/call ratio of MEI is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,689K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,333K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,671K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,059K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 5.91% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,048K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Methode Electronics Declares $0.14 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $49.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.32%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 2.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Methode Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, LED lighting, sensor, and radio remote control technologies. Its business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

