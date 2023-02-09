Vanguard Group Increases Position in Meta Financial Group (CASH)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.03MM shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH). This represents 7.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.01MM shares and 6.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.88% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Financial Group is $49.47. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.88% from its latest reported closing price of $49.91.

The projected annual revenue for Meta Financial Group is $667MM, an increase of 20.18%. The projected annual EPS is $5.59, an increase of 32.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Financial Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASH is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.93% to 31,049K shares. The put/call ratio of CASH is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vectors Research Management holds 2,410K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,078K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,328K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 25.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 48.23% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 970K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing a decrease of 10.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 21.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 823K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Pathward Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.