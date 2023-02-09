Vanguard Group Increases Position in Merck & (MRK)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 227.21MM shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). This represents 8.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 211.20MM shares and 8.36% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.20% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merck & is $118.59. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.20% from its latest reported closing price of $106.64.

The projected annual revenue for Merck & is $58,663MM, a decrease of 1.05%. The projected annual EPS is $7.63, an increase of 33.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4957 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck &. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.87%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 2,107,463K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,578K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,466K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,427K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,973K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48,101K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,995K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 40,157K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,723K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 40,008K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,894K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Merck & Declares $0.73 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $106.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.04%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 3.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Merck Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. It demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals - including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases - as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.