Vanguard Group Increases Position in MEDNAX (MD)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.74MM shares of MEDNAX Inc (MD). This represents 11.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.33MM shares and 10.79% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.04% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for MEDNAX is $17.91. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.04% from its latest reported closing price of $15.17.

The projected annual revenue for MEDNAX is $2,095MM, an increase of 7.07%. The projected annual EPS is $1.88, an increase of 88.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEDNAX. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MD is 0.15%, a decrease of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 96,997K shares. The put/call ratio of MD is 7.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 6,761K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,826K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,497K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,248K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 25.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,175K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,992K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 6,020K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,342K shares, representing an increase of 27.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 5,915K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pediatrix Medical Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.