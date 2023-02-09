Vanguard Group Increases Position in McCormick & (MKC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.18MM shares of McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC). This represents 12.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 28.49MM shares and 11.43% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.27% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for McCormick & is $85.06. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $105.72. The average price target represents an increase of 15.27% from its latest reported closing price of $73.79.

The projected annual revenue for McCormick & is $6,632MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual EPS is $2.98, an increase of 17.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1584 funds or institutions reporting positions in McCormick &. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKC is 0.27%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 240,800K shares. The put/call ratio of MKC is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,716K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 15,507K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,493K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,465K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,375K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,771K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,760K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 10.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,678K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,538K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 9.23% over the last quarter.

McCormick & Declares $0.39 Dividend

On November 29, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $73.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

McCormick & Background Information

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Its most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

