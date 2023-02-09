Vanguard Group Increases Position in Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.88MM shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR). This represents 9.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.35MM shares and 8.74% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.17% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maxar Technologies is $45.39. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.17% from its latest reported closing price of $51.68.

The projected annual revenue for Maxar Technologies is $1,965MM, an increase of 12.48%. The projected annual EPS is $1.61, an increase of 294.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maxar Technologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAXR is 0.26%, a decrease of 5.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 66,951K shares. The put/call ratio of MAXR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Simcoe Capital Management holds 3,132K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares, representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,952K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing a decrease of 14.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 10.40% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 2,287K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 20.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,084K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 24.33% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,030K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Maxar Technologies Declares $0.01 Dividend

On October 26, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $51.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.25%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 0.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Maxar Technologies Background Information

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. Maxar delivers disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate a changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Maxar's 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help customers create a better world.

