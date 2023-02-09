Vanguard Group Increases Position in Materion (MTRN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.35MM shares of Materion Corp (MTRN). This represents 11.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.21MM shares and 10.79% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.43% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Materion is $97.58. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.43% from its latest reported closing price of $87.57.

The projected annual revenue for Materion is $1,834MM, an increase of 6.64%. The projected annual EPS is $5.80, an increase of 54.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materion. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRN is 0.25%, an increase of 16.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 23,874K shares. The put/call ratio of MTRN is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,503K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 625K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 613K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 14.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 521K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 14.67% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 501K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Materion Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $87.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.72%, the lowest has been 0.52%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Materion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Its unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings, and thin film deposition materials.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

