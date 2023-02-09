Vanguard Group Increases Position in Match Group (MTCH)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.90MM shares of Match Group Inc (MTCH). This represents 11.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 28.66MM shares and 10.12% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.59% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group is $64.03. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.59% from its latest reported closing price of $47.93.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group is $3,513MM, an increase of 10.17%. The projected annual EPS is $2.10, an increase of 64.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.27%, a decrease of 17.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 325,145K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Edgewood Management holds 18,394K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,526K shares, representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,762K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,248K shares, representing a decrease of 27.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 30.22% over the last quarter.

EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 10,156K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,685K shares, representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,450K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,414K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 28.27% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 8,094K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Match Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.