Vanguard Group Increases Position in MannKind (MNKD)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.66MM shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD). This represents 5.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 12.65MM shares and 5.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.00% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for MannKind is $6.22. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.00% from its latest reported closing price of $5.10.

The projected annual revenue for MannKind is $175MM, an increase of 129.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in MannKind. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNKD is 0.05%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.11% to 138,842K shares. The put/call ratio of MNKD is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 15,957K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,617K shares, representing an increase of 52.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 70.09% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 9,100K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,220K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 13.30% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 6,449K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,583K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 22.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,458K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 16.66% over the last quarter.

Mannkind Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MannKind Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, its first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut.

