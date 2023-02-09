Vanguard Group Increases Position in Magnite (MGNI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.44MM shares of Magnite Inc (MGNI). This represents 9.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 11.82MM shares and 8.97% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.20% and an increase in total ownership of 0.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.22% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnite is $14.54. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.22% from its latest reported closing price of $12.40.

The projected annual revenue for Magnite is $569MM, an increase of 1.13%. The projected annual EPS is $0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNI is 0.21%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.79% to 118,433K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNI is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 17,128K shares representing 12.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing an increase of 84.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 407.56% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 10,418K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,499K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 22.42% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 5,793K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159K shares, representing an increase of 28.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 1.59% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 4,922K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 67.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,654K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 23.29% over the last quarter.

Magnite Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnite is the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. Publishers use its technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats-including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust its platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

