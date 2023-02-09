Vanguard Group Increases Position in Macerich (MAC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.25MM shares of Macerich Co (MAC). This represents 15.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 30.84MM shares and 14.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.57% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.61% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macerich is $12.88. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.61% from its latest reported closing price of $13.36.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is $838MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.10%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 209,805K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Smead Capital Management holds 18,116K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,377K shares, representing an increase of 20.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 16.79% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 17,789K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,764K shares, representing an increase of 22.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 48.97% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,732K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,772K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 25.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,265K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,172K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,164K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,467K shares, representing a decrease of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 22.42% over the last quarter.

Macerich Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020.

