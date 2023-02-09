Vanguard Group Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.76MM shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC). This represents 9.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.32MM shares and 8.94% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.00% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for M.D.C. Holdings is $32.98. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.00% from its latest reported closing price of $38.35.

The projected annual revenue for M.D.C. Holdings is $3,903MM, a decrease of 31.74%. The projected annual EPS is $3.12, a decrease of 60.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in M.D.C. Holdings. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDC is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 62,177K shares. The put/call ratio of MDC is 11.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,159K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,988K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,001K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 31.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 30.95% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,001K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 47.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 69.94% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,826K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 7.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,710K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 10.47% over the last quarter.

M.D.C. Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattleand Portland. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.'

