Vanguard Group Increases Position in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.61MM shares of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP). This represents 16.54% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 44.82MM shares and 15.85% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.89% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lexington Realty Trust is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 2.89% from its latest reported closing price of $11.40.

The projected annual revenue for Lexington Realty Trust is $345MM, an increase of 5.67%. The projected annual EPS is $0.30, a decrease of 74.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexington Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXP is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 309,057K shares. The put/call ratio of LXP is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,459K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,005K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,992K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,102K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 11,331K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,346K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 65.45% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 10,438K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,071K shares, representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 16.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,322K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,460K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Lexington Realty Trust Declares $0.12 Dividend

On November 3, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.91%, the lowest has been 2.89%, and the highest has been 9.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

LXP Industrial Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lexington Realty Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

