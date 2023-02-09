Vanguard Group Increases Position in LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.48MM shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT). This represents 6.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.30MM shares and 5.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.27% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for LeMaitre Vascular is $62.22. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.27% from its latest reported closing price of $48.89.

The projected annual revenue for LeMaitre Vascular is $175MM, an increase of 9.07%. The projected annual EPS is $1.21, an increase of 25.39%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in LeMaitre Vascular. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMAT is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 23,474K shares. The put/call ratio of LMAT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,842K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 13.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,418K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,277K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 69.00% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,276K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 923K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 18.92% over the last quarter.

LeMaitre Vascular Declares $0.12 Dividend

On July 26, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 24, 2022 received the payment on September 8, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $48.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.65%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Lemaitre Vascular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

