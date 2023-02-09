Vanguard Group Increases Position in Korn (KFY)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.92MM shares of Korn/Ferry International (KFY). This represents 13.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.84MM shares and 10.73% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.60% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.77% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Korn is $66.30. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.77% from its latest reported closing price of $56.78.

The projected annual revenue for Korn is $2,813MM, a decrease of 0.45%. The projected annual EPS is $5.51, a decrease of 9.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korn. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFY is 0.21%, a decrease of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 60,676K shares. The put/call ratio of KFY is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,993K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 12.82% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,278K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,648K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 14.19% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,640K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 11.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,612K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Korn Declares $0.15 Dividend

On December 7, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 20, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $56.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Korn Ferry Background Information

Korn Ferry Background Information

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

