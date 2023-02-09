Vanguard Group Increases Position in Kontoor Brands (KTB)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB). This represents 11.44% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 5.71MM shares and 10.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.10% and an increase in total ownership of 1.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.17% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kontoor Brands is $44.62. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.17% from its latest reported closing price of $47.06.

The projected annual revenue for Kontoor Brands is $2,641MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual EPS is $4.46, an increase of 5.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kontoor Brands. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTB is 0.14%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 79,126K shares. The put/call ratio of KTB is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 10,893K shares representing 19.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,183K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 10,840K shares representing 19.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,840K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 7.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,606K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares, representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,335K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,303K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 79.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,222K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Declares $0.48 Dividend

On October 24, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 19, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $47.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.75%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 14.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.04 (n=144).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

Kontoor Brands Background Information

Kontoor Brands Background Information

Wrangler® has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online.

