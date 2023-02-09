Vanguard Group Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & (JPM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 274.62MM shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). This represents 9.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 260.06MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.60% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.01% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase & is $161.19. The forecasts range from a low of $138.37 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.01% from its latest reported closing price of $142.64.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase & is $142,687MM, an increase of 16.66%. The projected annual EPS is $13.00, an increase of 7.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4926 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase &. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.08%, an increase of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 2,302,797K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87,487K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,478K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,009K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 53,389K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,639K shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 50,166K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,183K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 40,175K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,472K shares, representing an increase of 24.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 31.18% over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

