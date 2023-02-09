Vanguard Group Increases Position in JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.61MM shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU). This represents 9.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 28.90MM shares and 9.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.00% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for JetBlue Airways is $9.03. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.00% from its latest reported closing price of $8.68.

The projected annual revenue for JetBlue Airways is $10,086MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 719 funds or institutions reporting positions in JetBlue Airways. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.09%, a decrease of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.79% to 249,665K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,154K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,596K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 18.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,819K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,443K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 14.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,459K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 18.37% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 8,376K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 2.29% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,221K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Jetblue Airways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.