Vanguard Group Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.05MM shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ). This represents 9.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.54MM shares and 9.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.04% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is $205.42. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.04% from its latest reported closing price of $151.00.

The projected annual revenue for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is $3,843MM, an increase of 7.23%. The projected annual EPS is $18.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1052 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAZZ is 0.32%, a decrease of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 69,536K shares. The put/call ratio of JAZZ is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,511K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,056K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 30.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,955K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares, representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 21.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,832K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,770K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. The company's focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. They actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries.

