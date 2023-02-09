Vanguard Group Increases Position in Jack in the Box (JACK)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.35MM shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK). This represents 11.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 2.21MM shares and 10.51% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.91% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack in the Box is $83.70. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 6.91% from its latest reported closing price of $78.29.

The projected annual revenue for Jack in the Box is $1,696MM, an increase of 15.52%. The projected annual EPS is $5.56, an increase of 1.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack in the Box. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JACK is 0.17%, an increase of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 27,908K shares. The put/call ratio of JACK is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,539K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 40.45% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,459K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares, representing a decrease of 33.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,257K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 51.71% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,257K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 50.11% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,003K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing a decrease of 34.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Declares $0.44 Dividend

On November 18, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 6, 2022 received the payment on December 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $78.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.02%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 6.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=226).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Jack In The Box Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

