Vanguard Group Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.13MM shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX). This represents 9.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.92MM shares and 9.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.45% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for IDEXX Laboratories is $490.24. The forecasts range from a low of $419.15 to a high of $611.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.45% from its latest reported closing price of $497.43.

The projected annual revenue for IDEXX Laboratories is $3,663MM, an increase of 8.78%. The projected annual EPS is $9.59, an increase of 18.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1824 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEXX Laboratories. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDXX is 0.34%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 85,890K shares. The put/call ratio of IDXX is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,621K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,619K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,907K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,480K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,387K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,891K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Idexx Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

