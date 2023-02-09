Vanguard Group Increases Position in Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.95MM shares of Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT). This represents 9.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.62MM shares and 9.16% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.28% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hunt Transport Services is $197.18. The forecasts range from a low of $163.62 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.28% from its latest reported closing price of $197.73.

The projected annual revenue for Hunt Transport Services is $15,301MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual EPS is $9.76, an increase of 0.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hunt Transport Services. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.27%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 93,466K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,540K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,896K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,580K shares, representing a decrease of 54.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 62.92% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,203K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,446K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 5.53% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,647K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Hunt Transport Services Declares $0.42 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $197.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.86%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.