Vanguard Group Increases Position in Honeywell International (HON)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 61.09MM shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON). This represents 9.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 56.12MM shares and 8.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.13% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Honeywell International is $222.70. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.13% from its latest reported closing price of $202.22.

The projected annual revenue for Honeywell International is $37,223MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual EPS is $9.33, an increase of 27.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HON is 0.58%, an increase of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 581,252K shares. The put/call ratio of HON is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,089K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,044K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 19,684K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,179K shares, representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,276K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,087K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,846K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,661K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 16,745K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Honeywell International Declares $1.03 Dividend

On September 30, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share ($4.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

At the current share price of $202.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Honeywell International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

