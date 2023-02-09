Vanguard Group Increases Position in Hershey (HSY)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.67MM shares of Hershey Co (HSY). This represents 9.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.84MM shares and 9.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.97% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.09% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hershey is $256.18. The forecasts range from a low of $224.22 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.09% from its latest reported closing price of $234.84.

The projected annual revenue for Hershey is $11,089MM, an increase of 6.43%. The projected annual EPS is $9.02, an increase of 17.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.37%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 181,404K shares. The put/call ratio of HSY is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hershey Trust holds 58,112K shares representing 28.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,381K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 8.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,330K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,157K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,041K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671K shares, representing a decrease of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Hershey Declares $1.04 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share ($4.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.04 per share.

At the current share price of $234.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.57%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hershey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billionin annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

