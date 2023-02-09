Vanguard Group Increases Position in Heritage Financial (HFWA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA). This represents 6.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.12MM shares and 6.04% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.89% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Financial is $35.70. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.89% from its latest reported closing price of $29.05.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Financial is $296MM, an increase of 18.05%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, an increase of 16.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFWA is 0.16%, an increase of 20.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 34,651K shares. The put/call ratio of HFWA is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,349K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,665K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,141K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 87.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,064K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,013K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 81.37% over the last quarter.

Heritage Financial Declares $0.22 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $29.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.24%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 5.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=215).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

Heritage Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 61 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island.

