Vanguard Group Increases Position in Henry Schein (HSIC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.69MM shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC). This represents 11.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 15.12MM shares and 10.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.86% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is $85.12. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.86% from its latest reported closing price of $86.74.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is $13,062MM, an increase of 3.61%. The projected annual EPS is $5.08, an increase of 9.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 146,754K shares. The put/call ratio of HSIC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 12,888K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,950K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Longview Partners holds 7,095K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,670K shares, representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,284K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,330K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 9.76% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,571K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares, representing an increase of 16.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 4,184K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Henry Schein Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Henry Schein, Inc. is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Its Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

