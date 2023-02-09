Vanguard Group Increases Position in Hawkins (HWKN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.46MM shares of Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN). This represents 6.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 6.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.62% and an increase in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.74% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hawkins is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.74% from its latest reported closing price of $41.12.

The projected annual revenue for Hawkins is $913MM, a decrease of 1.84%. The projected annual EPS is $2.86, an increase of 0.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawkins. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWKN is 0.08%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 14,498K shares. The put/call ratio of HWKN is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,385K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 15.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 947K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 662K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 556K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 12.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 417K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Hawkins Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $41.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 6.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hawkins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 41 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.