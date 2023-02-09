Vanguard Group Increases Position in Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.01MM shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). This represents 11.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.64MM shares and 10.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.47% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $152.85. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.47% from its latest reported closing price of $118.06.

The projected annual revenue for Generac Holdings is $4,317MM, a decrease of 5.80%. The projected annual EPS is $7.60, an increase of 12.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is a decrease of 89 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNRC is 0.21%, a decrease of 22.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 65,762K shares. The put/call ratio of GNRC is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,314K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 52.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,907K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 10.60% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,471K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,447K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,350K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

